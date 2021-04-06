AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,077.50 ($53.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total transaction of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50). Also, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Insiders sold a total of 64,943 shares of company stock worth $235,627,179 in the last 90 days.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,518 ($45.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 180.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,495.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,817.67. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,862 ($37.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

