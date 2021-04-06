Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 105065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.63.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.