AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

