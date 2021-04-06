Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.95 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.95 or 0.00013606 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $344.04 million and $256.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

