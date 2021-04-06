Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 224.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AX opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.