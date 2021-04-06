Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

