Azuki Price Down 21.5% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $106,141.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00271173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00114190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00764724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.05 or 0.99265166 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,841,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,779,335 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

