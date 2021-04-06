B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.