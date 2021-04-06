B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 16,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

