B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $157.95 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

