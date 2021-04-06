B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 29,636 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

