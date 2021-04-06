B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $4.51 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $276.91 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

