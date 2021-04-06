B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $4.53 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

