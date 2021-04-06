B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $7.06 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,369,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,667 shares of company stock worth $83,251,006 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

