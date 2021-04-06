B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after buying an additional 103,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

