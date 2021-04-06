B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

