B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

