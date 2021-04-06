B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

