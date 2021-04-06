B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,409.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,318.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,053.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,292.81 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

