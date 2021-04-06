B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

