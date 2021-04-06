B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $4.87 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.