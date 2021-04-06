B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $6.04 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $233.02 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.