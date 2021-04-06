B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

