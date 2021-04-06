B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $765.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $735.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.03 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

