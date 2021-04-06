Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.20 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $41.57 or 0.00071480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $354.34 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00287338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.33 or 0.00750310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.38 or 0.99899875 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,524,430 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

