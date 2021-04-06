Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1,600,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

