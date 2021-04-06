Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.62

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.62 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 299.60 ($3.91). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 298.60 ($3.90), with a volume of 649,277 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

