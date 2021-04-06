Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Banco BPM Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Banco BPM Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

