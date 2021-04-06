Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($5.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.96 ($3.49).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

