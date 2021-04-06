Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BSBR opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

