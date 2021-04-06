Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

