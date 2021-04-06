Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
