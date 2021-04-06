Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 20,027 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.