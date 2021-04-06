Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $273.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

