Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.03 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

