Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

