Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$113.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$61.05 and a 12 month high of C$113.93.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.850001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.