Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of DermTech worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 33,898 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

