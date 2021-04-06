Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 118,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 51,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $50.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

