Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $257.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

