BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.