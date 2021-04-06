Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €47.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.97. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.