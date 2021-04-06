Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.90 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.41) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.33).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.49 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

