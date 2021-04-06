Barclays’ (BCS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $21,422,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Barclays by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

