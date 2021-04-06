Barclays Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $125.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.