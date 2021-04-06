Barclays Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $73.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

