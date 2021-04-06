Barclays Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $230.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.98. The company has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

