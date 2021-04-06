Barclays Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $39.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.