Barclays Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $330.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $319.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $321.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.97 and a 200 day moving average of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.