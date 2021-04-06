Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.