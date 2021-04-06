Barclays Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $85.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 117,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $827,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

